Deltarune 1, 2, 3, and 4 are coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Fans of Deltarune, it’s time to rejoice. The days of waiting for the next couple of chapters is over, and it’s thanks to Nintendo. Deltarune Chapter 1, 2, 3, and 4 was announced for the Nintendo Switch 2, and it even received a release date.



On April 2, 2025, Nintendo had all eyes glued to its streams as it unveiled games coming to Nintendo Switch 2. Chief among these is Deltarune Chapter 1, 2, 3, and 4. Players will be able to experience this parallel story to the critically acclaimed Undertale on June 5, 2025 when the Nintendo Switch 2 releases.

It’s been about four years since players got to experience Chapter 2, and since then, it’s been a long wait. However, the developer, Toby Fox, has been hard at work and it looks like this supposed seven-part series is halfway finished.

