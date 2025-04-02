New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Deltarune 1, 2, 3, and 4 are coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Fans will finally get their hands on Chapter 3 and 4 when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches in June.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
1

Fans of Deltarune, it’s time to rejoice. The days of waiting for the next couple of chapters is over, and it’s thanks to Nintendo. Deltarune Chapter 1, 2, 3, and 4 was announced for the Nintendo Switch 2, and it even received a release date.

Image shows a teaser for Deltarune Chapter 4

Source: Nintendo

On April 2, 2025, Nintendo had all eyes glued to its streams as it unveiled games coming to Nintendo Switch 2. Chief among these is Deltarune Chapter 1, 2, 3, and 4. Players will be able to experience this parallel story to the critically acclaimed Undertale on June 5, 2025 when the Nintendo Switch 2 releases.

It’s been about four years since players got to experience Chapter 2, and since then, it’s been a long wait. However, the developer, Toby Fox, has been hard at work and it looks like this supposed seven-part series is halfway finished.

While you wait for Deltarune and its first four chapters to arrive, read over our Nintendo Switch 2 page. You’ll find all the highlights from today’s livestream as well as other articles, like franchises we want to see on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola