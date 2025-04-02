New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will prequelize Tears of the Kingdom

The next Hyrule Warriors game has been announced as a Switch 2 title.
Donovan Erskine
1

During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo revealed that a new Hyrule Warriors game is in development. It’s called Age of Imprisonment, and will tell the story preceding the events of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is set to launch this winter for the Switch 2.

Developing…

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

