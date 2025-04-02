Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will prequelize Tears of the Kingdom
The next Hyrule Warriors game has been announced as a Switch 2 title.
During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo revealed that a new Hyrule Warriors game is in development. It’s called Age of Imprisonment, and will tell the story preceding the events of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is set to launch this winter for the Switch 2.
Experience the untold story of the Imprisoning War when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment releases exclusively on #NintendoSwitch2 this winter! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/3ut5JqoVUe— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025
Developing…
