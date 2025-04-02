New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

SIlksong gets 2025 release date

At today's Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct, a general release date was finally announced for Silksong.
David Craddock
David Craddock
1

Nintendo dropped news that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be released in 2025, finally targeting a general release window for the long-awaited sequel.

SIlksong is one of the most anticipated titles for any platform. The last we heard, however, it had slipped out of a 2023 release window; Team Cherry, the developer behind the game, has largely gone radio silent since then. Hopefully a concrete release date surfaces sooner rather than later.

Shacknews provided extensive coverage of today’s Nintendo Direct centered on the Switch 2 console. If you’re curious about the hardware, check out our story on some of the system's specifications, including the Joy-Con’s new mouse functionality and the screen resolution.

If you missed news of the release date, the Switch 2 will release on June 5, 2025.

Long Reads Editor
Long Reads Editor

David L. Craddock writes fiction, nonfiction, and grocery lists. He is the author of the Stay Awhile and Listen series, and the Gairden Chronicles series of fantasy novels for young adults. Outside of writing, he enjoys playing Mario, Zelda, and Dark Souls games, and will be happy to discuss at length the myriad reasons why Dark Souls 2 is the best in the series. Follow him online at davidlcraddock.com and @davidlcraddock.

