SIlksong gets 2025 release date At today's Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct, a general release date was finally announced for Silksong.

Nintendo dropped news that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be released in 2025, finally targeting a general release window for the long-awaited sequel.

SIlksong is one of the most anticipated titles for any platform. The last we heard, however, it had slipped out of a 2023 release window; Team Cherry, the developer behind the game, has largely gone radio silent since then. Hopefully a concrete release date surfaces sooner rather than later.

Shacknews provided extensive coverage of today’s Nintendo Direct centered on the Switch 2 console. If you’re curious about the hardware, check out our story on some of the system's specifications, including the Joy-Con’s new mouse functionality and the screen resolution.

If you missed news of the release date, the Switch 2 will release on June 5, 2025.