Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will start Cloud's journey on Switch 2

There are also hints that more from the Final Fantasy 7 Remake project will be coming to Nintendo's new hardware.
Ozzie Mejia
Square Enix
1

Wednesday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct had some new game reveals from Square Enix. Among the most eye-opening news drops is that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be coming to the Switch 2 with the potential for more coming down the road.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is the expanded version of 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which began life as a PlayStation 4 exclusive before releasing on PC. As the title implies, it will feature both the base game and the INTERmission DLC that helps set up the story for 2024's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

While there wasn't specific information offered on any console-exclusive features or upgrades for this version of Remake, there was a tantalizing hint that this might not be the end for Final Fantasy 7 on Nintendo hardware.

"Please look forward to more updates on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake project for Switch 2," Director Naoki Hamaguchi said during the Nintendo Switch 2 Partner Spotlight segment.

Cloud slashes with his Buster Sword in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Source: Square Enix

No release date information was given for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on Nintendo Switch 2. The console itself will release on June 5.

