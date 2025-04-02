New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is getting GameCube games

Soulcaliber 2, F-Zero GX, and Zelda: The Wind Waker will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online exclusively for the Switch 2.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

Nintendo Switch Online is finally getting the GameCube library. During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct showcase today, we got to see a variety of stuff, including an update on Nintendo Switch Online. With the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, players with the Expansion Pass upgrade will be able to access GameCube games on their membership. Nintendo Switch Online GameCube games will come out the same day as the console.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass GameCube games were revealed during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct showcase this week. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, Soulcaliber 2, and more will be in at launch.

The Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller
Nintendo Switch 2 will also get a GameCube controller that can be used to play the GameCube games in Nintendo Switch Online wirelessly.
Source: Nintendo

For more on the Nintendo Switch 2, stay tuned for updates and coverage right here at Shacknews.

