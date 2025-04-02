New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Borderlands 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Shoot and loot in the latest Borderlands game, coming to Switch 2.
David Craddock
David Craddock
1

Today’s Nintendo Direct brought lots of surprises, including news that Gearbox’s Borderlands 4 will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Borderlands 4 is the next hotly anticipated title in the long-running Borderlands series. In each title, you shoot and loot your way through tons of enemies and a continuing narrative with memorable characters. Borderlands 4 has already been confirmed for other consoles, but the news that it’s coming to Nintendo Switch 2 indicates strong support from Gearbox.

Speaking of third-party support, lots of Switch 1 titles will be getting Enhanced Editions, and FromSoftware’s The Duskbloods is a brand-new, exclusive title for the Switch 2.

Long Reads Editor
Long Reads Editor

David L. Craddock writes fiction, nonfiction, and grocery lists. He is the author of the Stay Awhile and Listen series, and the Gairden Chronicles series of fantasy novels for young adults. Outside of writing, he enjoys playing Mario, Zelda, and Dark Souls games, and will be happy to discuss at length the myriad reasons why Dark Souls 2 is the best in the series. Follow him online at davidlcraddock.com and @davidlcraddock.

