Borderlands 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Shoot and loot in the latest Borderlands game, coming to Switch 2.

Today’s Nintendo Direct brought lots of surprises, including news that Gearbox’s Borderlands 4 will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Borderlands 4 is the next hotly anticipated title in the long-running Borderlands series. In each title, you shoot and loot your way through tons of enemies and a continuing narrative with memorable characters. Borderlands 4 has already been confirmed for other consoles, but the news that it’s coming to Nintendo Switch 2 indicates strong support from Gearbox.

Speaking of third-party support, lots of Switch 1 titles will be getting Enhanced Editions, and FromSoftware’s The Duskbloods is a brand-new, exclusive title for the Switch 2.