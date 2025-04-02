New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo GameCube Controller coming alongside Nintendo Switch Online GameCube titles

The classic-looking controller will work with Switch 2's new GameCube library.
Ozzie Mejia
Nintendo
1

Wednesday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct continued with a look at what's next for Nintendo Switch Online. What's better than GameCube games coming to Nintendo's online service? How about an old-school GameCube controller built for the Switch 2? That will be made available for Nintendo Switch Online members soon.

The Nintendo GameCube Controller is built to resemble the original purple peripheral with its oddball button placement and shoulder triggers. Unlike the original, this will be a wireless controller and connect to the Switch 2 the same way that any of Nintendo's other peripherals would. There aren't many other details out there for the GameCube controller, but it should be noted that this classic controller features a C button that will take advantage of the Switch 2's new GameChat feature.

Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics is expected to come to Nintendo Switch Online in time for the Switch 2's launch. At that point, Nintendo Switch Online members (and only members) can purchase the GameCube controller for an unspecified price. Only one per user will be sold.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

