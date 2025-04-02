Nintendo GameCube Controller coming alongside Nintendo Switch Online GameCube titles The classic-looking controller will work with Switch 2's new GameCube library.

Wednesday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct continued with a look at what's next for Nintendo Switch Online. What's better than GameCube games coming to Nintendo's online service? How about an old-school GameCube controller built for the Switch 2? That will be made available for Nintendo Switch Online members soon.

The Nintendo GameCube Controller is built to resemble the original purple peripheral with its oddball button placement and shoulder triggers. Unlike the original, this will be a wireless controller and connect to the Switch 2 the same way that any of Nintendo's other peripherals would. There aren't many other details out there for the GameCube controller, but it should be noted that this classic controller features a C button that will take advantage of the Switch 2's new GameChat feature.

Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics is expected to come to Nintendo Switch Online in time for the Switch 2's launch. At that point, Nintendo Switch Online members (and only members) can purchase the GameCube controller for an unspecified price. Only one per user will be sold.