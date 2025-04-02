Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games will enhance Switch classics
Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, and Mario Party Jamboree are all receiving enhancements on the Switch 2.
Nintendo has announced Switch 2 Edition games. These are games that were originally released on the first Switch, but with visual and performance enhancements. These paid upgrades will be available for games including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Mario Party Jamboree, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
Developing...
