Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games will enhance Switch classics

Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, and Mario Party Jamboree are all receiving enhancements on the Switch 2.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
Nintendo has announced Switch 2 Edition games. These are games that were originally released on the first Switch, but with visual and performance enhancements. These paid upgrades will be available for games including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Mario Party Jamboree, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Key art for Pokemon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 Edition.

Source: Nintendo

Developing...

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

