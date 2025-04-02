Drag x Drive uses the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con's mouse feature This wheelchair basketball title lets users use the Joy Con 2 mouse movement to mobilize their character.

Whenever Nintendo introduces new hardware with new features, it tends to also showcase a game that uses said features. Today, viewers got to see a hyper competitive example of the Joy-Con 2’s mouse feature in Drag x Drive, a 3v3 wheelchair basketball title coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Right off the bat, Drag x Drive was giving us here at Shacknews big Rocket League vibes. Two teams of three battle it out in an intense basketball court where players control characters in wheelchairs. In order to move the chairs, players will push and pull the Joy-Con 2 across a surface using the new mouse-like feature.

Use the mouse controls of both Joy-Con 2 at the same time and experience Drag x Drive, a new 3v3 sports game launching for #NintendoSwitch2 this summer. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/6oK5DNMDUo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025

By moving the Joy-Con 2s in such a manner, the player in the stream was shown zooming their character around the court. It appears as if careful timing of the movements gives the character more consistent speed and moving the controllers in opposite directions allows for sharp turns.

Drag x Drive shows off the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con’s new mouse feature to great effect. Look for Drag x Drive to arrive this summer. Check out our Nintendo Switch 2 page to learn more about the games coming to the console as well as other features and accessories.