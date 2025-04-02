New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Drag x Drive uses the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con's mouse feature

This wheelchair basketball title lets users use the Joy Con 2 mouse movement to mobilize their character.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
1

Whenever Nintendo introduces new hardware with new features, it tends to also showcase a game that uses said features. Today, viewers got to see a hyper competitive example of the Joy-Con 2’s mouse feature in Drag x Drive, a 3v3 wheelchair basketball title coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Right off the bat, Drag x Drive was giving us here at Shacknews big Rocket League vibes. Two teams of three battle it out in an intense basketball court where players control characters in wheelchairs. In order to move the chairs, players will push and pull the Joy-Con 2 across a surface using the new mouse-like feature.

By moving the Joy-Con 2s in such a manner, the player in the stream was shown zooming their character around the court. It appears as if careful timing of the movements gives the character more consistent speed and moving the controllers in opposite directions allows for sharp turns.

Drag x Drive shows off the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con’s new mouse feature to great effect. Look for Drag x Drive to arrive this summer. Check out our Nintendo Switch 2 page to learn more about the games coming to the console as well as other features and accessories.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

