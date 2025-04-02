Street Fighter 6 will fight on Switch 2 with new Amiibo Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition will bring dozens of fighters with some getting new Amiibo figures.

Wednesday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct began revealing new partner games from third parties. Among them is Capcom's fighting game hit Street Fighter 6. However, this appears to be more than a port of what's already out there, releasing with the full title Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition. On top of that, Nintendo will also release all-new Street Fighter 6 Amiibo figures.

Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition will include all characters and stages released over the course of Street Fighter 6's first two years. That means it'll come with 26 characters (with all of their Outfit 1 and Colors 3-10 unlocked) and 20 stages. Capcom has also taken a closer look at the hardware they'll be working with, adding some exclusive features. Gyro Battle will feature dynamic motion controls while Calorie Contest will be a more workout-focused mode that uses Joy-Con motion controls to perform different actions.



Source: Capcom

The other big Switch 2 feature for Street Fighter 6 will involve new Amiibo figures and cards. Figures of Luke, Jamie, and Kimberly will be available in time for the game's launch while Amiibo cards for 22 characters will take players through Year 1. Amiibo will unlock new content, and Capcom anticipates adding additional booster packs in the future.

Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition will release as a launch title for Nintendo Switch 2. Look for both to arrive on June 5.