Street Fighter 6 will fight on Switch 2 with new Amiibo

Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition will bring dozens of fighters with some getting new Amiibo figures.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Capcom
1

Wednesday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct began revealing new partner games from third parties. Among them is Capcom's fighting game hit Street Fighter 6. However, this appears to be more than a port of what's already out there, releasing with the full title Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition. On top of that, Nintendo will also release all-new Street Fighter 6 Amiibo figures.

Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition will include all characters and stages released over the course of Street Fighter 6's first two years. That means it'll come with 26 characters (with all of their Outfit 1 and Colors 3-10 unlocked) and 20 stages. Capcom has also taken a closer look at the hardware they'll be working with, adding some exclusive features. Gyro Battle will feature dynamic motion controls while Calorie Contest will be a more workout-focused mode that uses Joy-Con motion controls to perform different actions.

Calorie Contest in Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition

Source: Capcom

The other big Switch 2 feature for Street Fighter 6 will involve new Amiibo figures and cards. Figures of Luke, Jamie, and Kimberly will be available in time for the game's launch while Amiibo cards for 22 characters will take players through Year 1. Amiibo will unlock new content, and Capcom anticipates adding additional booster packs in the future.

Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition will release as a launch title for Nintendo Switch 2. Look for both to arrive on June 5.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

