Elden Ring is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Rise, Tarnished: You'll be able to explore Elden Ring's varied lands on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Today’s Nintendo Direct for the Nintendo Switch 2 revealed that FromSoftware’s Elden Ring will grace the new console.

Elden Ring is one of FromSoftware’s most critically acclaimed and commercially successful “Souls-like” games. In our 2022 review, Shacknews editor Sam Chandler said, “Simply put, Elden Ring is Miyazaki and FromSoftware’s magnum opus. It feels like the vision for the genre has reached its final form. Elden Ring is a meticulously crafted game, with a world begging to be explored and experienced. It is truly mesmerizing in its scope, an astonishing success and everything I had hoped it would be. Forget what you knew about the genre, the real Soulsborne starts here, with Elden Ring.”

That wasn’t the only FromSoftware news to come out of today’s Nintendo Switch 2-focused Nintendo Direct. FromSoftware is developing a brand-new, exclusive title for Switch 2: The Duskbloods, what looks to be a multiplayer-centric title. Check out our news story on the game for more information.