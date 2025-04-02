New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Elden Ring is coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Rise, Tarnished: You'll be able to explore Elden Ring's varied lands on the Nintendo Switch 2.
David Craddock
David Craddock
1

Today’s Nintendo Direct for the Nintendo Switch 2 revealed that FromSoftware’s Elden Ring will grace the new console.

Elden Ring is one of FromSoftware’s most critically acclaimed and commercially successful “Souls-like” games. In our 2022 review, Shacknews editor Sam Chandler said, “Simply put, Elden Ring is Miyazaki and FromSoftware’s magnum opus. It feels like the vision for the genre has reached its final form. Elden Ring is a meticulously crafted game, with a world begging to be explored and experienced. It is truly mesmerizing in its scope, an astonishing success and everything I had hoped it would be. Forget what you knew about the genre, the real Soulsborne starts here, with Elden Ring.”

That wasn’t the only FromSoftware news to come out of today’s Nintendo Switch 2-focused Nintendo Direct. FromSoftware is developing a brand-new, exclusive title for Switch 2: The Duskbloods, what looks to be a multiplayer-centric title. Check out our news story on the game for more information.

Long Reads Editor
Long Reads Editor

David L. Craddock writes fiction, nonfiction, and grocery lists. He is the author of the Stay Awhile and Listen series, and the Gairden Chronicles series of fantasy novels for young adults. Outside of writing, he enjoys playing Mario, Zelda, and Dark Souls games, and will be happy to discuss at length the myriad reasons why Dark Souls 2 is the best in the series. Follow him online at davidlcraddock.com and @davidlcraddock.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola