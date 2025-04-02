Zelda Notes app will allow Switch 2 users to share their Tears of the Kingdom creations The Zelda Notes app will work exclusively on the Switch 2 versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

Wednesday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct started diving into the revamped Switch games. The Legend of Zelda titles will be receiving some new upgrades, which includes a new app. In addition to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom getting updated framerate and HDR, a new app called Zelda Notes will allow users to do some extra research and also share some of their work.

Zelda Notes is a feature that will be added as part of an update to the Nintendo Switch App, formerly the Nintendo Switch Online App, and will require a free Nintendo Account to use. This will offer exclusive features, such as navigation and highlighted points of interest. Players can also hear new commentary from Princess Zelda that will help further flesh out each game's lore. Other features include in-app medals and a Photo Mode to share pictures with friends.

More interesting is the ability to share Autobuild creations from Tears of the Kingdom to friends, meaning people can now share their giant robot or death tank blueprints with others via QR codes. Similarly, players can gift items to their friends through QR codes shared on the app and help keep them alive.



Source: Nintendo

It should be noted that Zelda Notes will only be available to use with the upgraded Switch 2 versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, both of which will launch along with the Switch 2 on June 5.