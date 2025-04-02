New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller boasts new buttons & audio jack

The back of the controller features two additional buttons while the front has the C button.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a mighty and beloved controller, and the Big N is making it even better. Introducing the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. This thing has all the trappings of the original but also includes new buttons and audio functionality.

The back of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller showing the GR and GL buttons

Source: Nintendo

During the special Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2, 2025, Nintendo unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. This controller has two new buttons on the back, the GR and GL. These buttons sit on the grips, similar to the Xbox Elite Controller’s paddles. These are extremely useful, as they let you assign existing button controls.

You’ll also find an audio jack in the base of the controller. This should make it easy to plug in supported headsets for use with the new GameChat feature. Speaking of which, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller has a C button on the front, which launches GameChat.

Considering how popular the original controller was, there’s a good chance the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller will be flying off shelves. Make sure you check out our Nintendo Switch 2 page for more on the console’s other accessories and features.

Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. 

