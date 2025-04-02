Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 mouse functionality confirmed The Nintendo Switch 2's Joy-Cons can be used like computer mice for gameplay.

During the Nintendo Switch 2 direct, Nintendo confirmed a heavily rumored feature: the Switch 2 Joy-Cons will have a feature that allows them to be used like computer mice.

We got a glimpse at the new Joy-Con feature during the Switch 2 Direct. We see the Joy-Cons on their side, sliding around a table. The L and R buttons can be pressed like the buttons on a mouse.