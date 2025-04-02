Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2025 During today's Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct, the company announced a June launch date for the console.

Today’s Nintendo Direct gave players the news they’ve been waiting for: Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2025. The console will run $449, a steep cost, but today’s announcements make the Switch 2 look worth the cost of entry.

The Direct featured announcements such as Mario Kart World as well as a look at some of the system’s specifications. The screen, for instance, is an impressive 7.9 inches, and supports 1080p in handheld mode.

Shacknews covered today’s Nintendo Direct extensively, keeping you up-to-date on all Nintendo Switch 2 news. Check out our story on Mario Kart World, the latest entry in the arcade racing series set to launch day and date with the Switch 2. We’ve also got news on The Duskbloods, a new title from FromSoftware coming exclusively to Switch 2.