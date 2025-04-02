New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2025

During today's Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct, the company announced a June launch date for the console.
David Craddock
David Craddock
1

Today’s Nintendo Direct gave players the news they’ve been waiting for: Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2025. The console will run $449, a steep cost, but today’s announcements make the Switch 2 look worth the cost of entry.

The Direct featured announcements such as Mario Kart World as well as a look at some of the system’s specifications. The screen, for instance, is an impressive 7.9 inches, and supports 1080p in handheld mode.

Shacknews covered today’s Nintendo Direct extensively, keeping you up-to-date on all Nintendo Switch 2 news. Check out our story on Mario Kart World, the latest entry in the arcade racing series set to launch day and date with the Switch 2. We’ve also got news on The Duskbloods, a new title from FromSoftware coming exclusively to Switch 2.

Long Reads Editor
Long Reads Editor

David L. Craddock writes fiction, nonfiction, and grocery lists. He is the author of the Stay Awhile and Listen series, and the Gairden Chronicles series of fantasy novels for young adults. Outside of writing, he enjoys playing Mario, Zelda, and Dark Souls games, and will be happy to discuss at length the myriad reasons why Dark Souls 2 is the best in the series. Follow him online at davidlcraddock.com and @davidlcraddock.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola