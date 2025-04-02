New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat introduces a Discord-like group chat

The feature will allow players to share their gameplay and conversate, even while playing different games.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

Nintendo Switch 2 had a big showing today during the Direct, and we got to see plenty of new features, including the new GameChat. This is an in-console social feature that allows you to get into a social party with multiple friends. Not only that, but players will be able to stream their gameplay to each other in real-time, whether you’re coordinating on the same game, or just showing off something cool in a different one.

GameChat was shown off during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct showcase this week. This feature emulates a number of features of things like Discord. There will also be a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera that will let players put their face to their gameplay if they want. Parents can also set privacy and parental controls to ensure their child’s safety on GameChat. The feature will require a Nintendo Online subscription to use, but will have a free early access period.

Screenshare in GameChat on Nintendo Switch 2
Players can share their screens with GameChat on Nintendo Switch 2 to coordinate in the same game or share cool things in separate games.
Source: Nintendo

There’s a lot of Nintendo Switch 2 news coming today, so stay tuned for more details on the Switch 2 topic here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola