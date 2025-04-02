Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is a tutorial game for the new console Nintendo is walking players through their new console with a unique new game.

Wednesday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct kept the news coming with a new game intended to help introduce the new hardware. Players can jump into a new game called Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour. In addition to taking players through a giant virtual Switch 2 and directing them through the console's various features, the game will also feature a slew of tech demos and minigames.



Source: Nintendo

Here's the description from Nintendo's Wednesday press release:

While it's understandable that players will want to hit the ground running (or racing) with Nintendo Switch 2, they can also explore a variety of features and details the new system has to offer. Players can enter a virtual exhibition with Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and gain insights into what makes Nintendo Switch 2 such a unique gaming experience. Through tech demos, minigames and other interactions, players will get to know the new system inside and out in ways they may never have known about otherwise.

In Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, players will journey across a gigantic blown-up Nintendo Switch 2. They can interact with various elements of the console where tutorials will helpfully explain their function, such as the Joy-Con 2 mouse functionality. Some of these explanations are straightforward and some will even offer deeper dives into how the sauce is made. Minigames like Speed Golf will demonstrate console features like the gyroscopic sensors.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour will launch as a digital-only title. As one might imagine with something like this, it will launch alongside the Switch 2 with both set to arrive on June 5.