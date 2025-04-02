GameShare lets you share games with other Nintendo Switch 2 players Temporarily share your game with up to three other Nintendo Switch systems.

GameShare is a brand new feature for the Nintendo Switch 2 that lets players share their game with other local players. Revealed during the April 2, 2025 Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, this feature lets players temporarily share a game with up to three other systems.



Source: Nintendo

The brand new GameShare functionality lets players play together locally on multiple systems with just one game. Even a game that requires multiple screens, like the card game shown during the stream, can be shared – just one player needs to own a compatible title.

In the stream example, Nintendo showed a Nintendo Switch 2 sharing Clubhouse Games 51 Worldwide Classics with another Nintendo Switch 2, a Nintendo Switch, and a Nintendo Switch Lite. Each user had their own perspective of this multiplayer title.

“GameShare also supports online play with other Switch 2 systems,” Kouichi Kawamoto, Nintendo Switch 2 Producer said during the stream. “And you can use it with friends via GameChat.” The details of how this online functionality works wasn’t expanded upon during the stream.

Nintendo Switch 2’s GameShare will be available on select titles via a software update. The first game to get this new feature will be Clubhouse Games 51 Worldwide Classics. Check out our Nintendo Switch 2 topic page to see what games are arriving on Nintendo's newest console.