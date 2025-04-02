Nintendo Switch 2 will be 1080p, up to 120 fps & and feature HDR Nintendo showed off the new screen of its Nintendo Switch 2 during today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, and users can expect a smoother experience.

During today’s Nintendo Direct, players got a look the Nintendo Switch 2’s screen, featuring new dimensions and support for higher resolutions.

The screen will be 7.9 inches, a nice upgrade to the Switch 1, with a 1080p resolution that can hit up to 120 frames per second. It’s an LCD, HDR screen, so expect high-quality graphics. In docked mode, the Switch 2 will support up to 4K resolution for compatible games.

