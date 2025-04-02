New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo Switch 2 will be 1080p, up to 120 fps & and feature HDR

Nintendo showed off the new screen of its Nintendo Switch 2 during today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, and users can expect a smoother experience.
1

During today’s Nintendo Direct, players got a look the Nintendo Switch 2’s screen, featuring new dimensions and support for higher resolutions.

The screen will be 7.9 inches, a nice upgrade to the Switch 1, with a 1080p resolution that can hit up to 120 frames per second. It’s an LCD, HDR screen, so expect high-quality graphics. In docked mode, the Switch 2 will support up to 4K resolution for compatible games.

Lots more news came out of today’s Nintendo Direct centered on the Nintendo Switch 2. Check out all of our coverage for more information on games like Mario Kart World, as well as classic games such as the GameCube library coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

Long Reads Editor
Long Reads Editor

David L. Craddock writes fiction, nonfiction, and grocery lists. He is the author of the Stay Awhile and Listen series, and the Gairden Chronicles series of fantasy novels for young adults. Outside of writing, he enjoys playing Mario, Zelda, and Dark Souls games, and will be happy to discuss at length the myriad reasons why Dark Souls 2 is the best in the series. Follow him online at davidlcraddock.com and @davidlcraddock.

