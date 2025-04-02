New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera peripheral will work with new GameChat feature

Nintendo has revealed a new peripheral for its upcoming console.
Ozzie Mejia
Wednesday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct continued with more features for Nintendo's new console. One of the most interesting items of note is a new camera peripheral simply called the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera. This will allow users to perform several functions, including place their face on the Switch 2's GameChat windows.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is a USB-C camera that can be connected to the Nintendo Switch 2, either via the dock or the console itself while it's in Tabletop Mode. The camera will allow users to utilize aspects of the Switch 2's GameChat, such as video chat. Plus, the camera will have a built-in mic that can be used for voice chat.

There's no price point for the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera just yet. We'll be sure to update this post with that information once it arrives. (UPDATE: The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera will sell for $49.99 USD.) It should be noted that, according to Nintendo, GameChat can be used with a compatible USB-C camera, so this first-party camera may not necessarily be a must-buy if the sticker price turns out to be too expensive. We'll have much more to say about today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.

