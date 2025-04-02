Mario Kart World is a Switch 2 launch title The next Mario Kart game will let players drive 'virtually everywhere.'

Nintendo kicked off the Switch 2 Direct by revealing Mario Kart World. The new Mario Kart game adds new tracks, features, power ups, and free roam.

Mario Kart World got a new trailer that shows off gameplay and its host of new features. This includes 24-player races, new modes, and the ability to free roam alone and with friends.

Mario Kart World will be a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2. It was also revealed that the game will cost $79.99 USD, an increase from previous Switch games.