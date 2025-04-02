New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Mario Kart World is a Switch 2 launch title

The next Mario Kart game will let players drive 'virtually everywhere.'
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Nintendo kicked off the Switch 2 Direct by revealing Mario Kart World. The new Mario Kart game adds new tracks, features, power ups, and free roam.

Mario Kart World got a new trailer that shows off gameplay and its host of new features. This includes 24-player races, new modes, and the ability to free roam alone and with friends.

Mario Kart World will be a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2. It was also revealed that the game will cost $79.99 USD, an increase from previous Switch games.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola