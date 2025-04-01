Evening Reading - April 1, 2025

Hey, Shackers. You may have noticed today looked pretty empty. That’s because we took April Fool’s Day off as always. It’s not exactly our vibe in the gaming industry, though it’s a bit quieter this year than the truly cringeworthy antics when April Fool’s and the gaming industry were at their worst. Either way, we’ll be back in a big way tomorrow with the Nintendo Direct for the Switch 2, so be sure to tune in. For tonight? An Evening Reading to take you into tomorrow. Enjoy.

Trying out new fighting game things

Practicing for something special. I don't know if I'll be able to land these combos when it matters, but they sure did feel good to piece together. #UNI2



[image or embed] — TJ Denzer (@johnnychugs.bsky.social) April 1, 2025 at 9:40 PM

I’ve dabbled in Under Night In-Birth 2 in the past (and reviewed it for Shacknews), but something special upcoming got me getting my feet wet again. Chaos always feels fun to play.

I also played some Tizoc in the new City of the Wolves Beta. Still annoyed about the Ronaldo thing, but this game still feels good, and Tizoc feels like a complete character at long last (he was broken in a bad way in Garou).

The future of gaming… tomorrow morning!

Join us tomorrow, April 2nd, at 6 a.m. PT for a closer look at #NintendoSwitch2! The #NintendoDirect: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025 livestream will be approximately 60 minutes long.



Watch it here: https://t.co/Rw1wnp5Xbr pic.twitter.com/eF7jJ2dDxj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 1, 2025

We’re ready. Are you ready? Get ready. It’s coming.

April Fool’s Day happened again

I hate april fools i feel like this pic.twitter.com/zujDTtwU1N — Noelle 🎀 (@L0stG1rltwt) April 1, 2025

We don’t take part. The video is right.

But Sega also didn’t do bad

This is an acceptable and harmless April Fool’s Day post. Sega’s actually pretty good at these.

Dunkin’ also nailed it

do you trust us? because you definitely should.



*Promo Code valid until code limit is reached. Single-use only. Additional terms and exclusions apply pic.twitter.com/bHoEhCK4FK — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) April 1, 2025

Free coffee? Hell yes. Hope you got to enjoy it.

Marvel Rivals? Leaning into the meme

🃏 April Fools is just around the corner, Rivals - and the smoothest symbiote in the Multiverse is ready to celebrate!



That's right, it's not a joke - finish Galacta's Cosmic Adventure and collect all 24 rewards on the path to unlock the Symbiote Boogie emote! 💃🕺 Because… pic.twitter.com/ihAj1AKQtd — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) March 28, 2025

It's actually kind of weird how much a certain corner of the internet focuses on Venom’s badonk.

Seikret Construction Co.?

Always wondered how they managed to rebuild Kunafa Village so fast after the Doshaguma attack? Well, they have a very skilled workforce and engineers.



(Thanks PB472)#Seikret #MHWilds #MonsterHunter pic.twitter.com/acABALsc1X — IvoryLagiacrus (@ILagiacrus) April 1, 2025

Look at that brave little worker go. I hope it’s not breaking child labor laws. But if it is, it’s doing it very cutely.

Meet Elden Ring Nightreign’s Ironeye

Swift and unwavering, let your arrows bring death.

May your aim be true, and cut through the darkness.



Pre-order #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN: https://t.co/aQ7K2KzCI1 pic.twitter.com/HaUZWP914t — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) April 1, 2025

A new class was revealed for Elden Ring Nightreign, this one focusing on archery and ranged arrow attacks.

Thanks for checking in. We hope you have a good night. Get ready for one of the biggest gaming days of the year tomorrow!