Evening Reading - April 1, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
2

Hey, Shackers. You may have noticed today looked pretty empty. That’s because we took April Fool’s Day off as always. It’s not exactly our vibe in the gaming industry, though it’s a bit quieter this year than the truly cringeworthy antics when April Fool’s and the gaming industry were at their worst. Either way, we’ll be back in a big way tomorrow with the Nintendo Direct for the Switch 2, so be sure to tune in. For tonight? An Evening Reading to take you into tomorrow. Enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Trying out new fighting game things

Practicing for something special. I don't know if I'll be able to land these combos when it matters, but they sure did feel good to piece together. #UNI2

[image or embed]

— TJ Denzer (@johnnychugs.bsky.social) April 1, 2025 at 9:40 PM

I’ve dabbled in Under Night In-Birth 2 in the past (and reviewed it for Shacknews), but something special upcoming got me getting my feet wet again. Chaos always feels fun to play.

Funny bird man make life bar go BRRRR #COTW

[image or embed]

— TJ Denzer (@johnnychugs.bsky.social) March 30, 2025 at 10:51 PM

I also played some Tizoc in the new City of the Wolves Beta. Still annoyed about the Ronaldo thing, but this game still feels good, and Tizoc feels like a complete character at long last (he was broken in a bad way in Garou).

The future of gaming… tomorrow morning!

We’re ready. Are you ready? Get ready. It’s coming.

April Fool’s Day happened again

We don’t take part. The video is right.

But Sega also didn’t do bad

This is an acceptable and harmless April Fool’s Day post. Sega’s actually pretty good at these.

Dunkin’ also nailed it

Free coffee? Hell yes. Hope you got to enjoy it.

Marvel Rivals? Leaning into the meme

It's actually kind of weird how much a certain corner of the internet focuses on Venom’s badonk.

Seikret Construction Co.?

Look at that brave little worker go. I hope it’s not breaking child labor laws. But if it is, it’s doing it very cutely.

Meet Elden Ring Nightreign’s Ironeye

A new class was revealed for Elden Ring Nightreign, this one focusing on archery and ranged arrow attacks.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this April 1, 2025. We hope you’ve enjoyed our coverage and invite you to dig deeper into our space if you enjoy what we’re doing. You can support us through programs like Shacknews Mercury, where you can pitch in as little as a dollar a month to help us out. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to play Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. If that’s not enough, there’s also Bubbletron, which lets you create your next billion-dollar idea from a daily randomized set of prompts. Can you figure out the right combo to get the day’s highest valuation and the Money Hat?

Bubbletron values a startup for an anti-depressant tourist trap lottery at $21,340,800,000
It's not the money hat, but I like to think Bubbletron recognizes the pitch for a game show when it sees it.
Source: Bubbletron

Thanks for checking in. We hope you have a good night. Get ready for one of the biggest gaming days of the year tomorrow!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

