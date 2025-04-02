New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct here

The first Nintendo Direct for the Switch 2 will include an hour of reveals and new information.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
2

It’s finally time for the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. We’re set to learn everything we need to know about Nintendo’s next console and the game’s that are coming to it. You can watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct right here.

Watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will take place today, April 2, 2025, at 6 am PT/9 am ET. It’ll be streamed on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels. We expect Nintendo to upload individual trailers as well as the entire Direct to YouTube following its conclusion.

Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 Direct will run for approximately 60 minutes. While we don’t know what to expect, this runtime makes it Nintendo’s longest showcase in years. We’ll get our first glimpse at games launching exclusively for the Switch 2, and more details about the console’s price and release date.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will surely be packed with news, so be sure to bookmark our Nintendo topic page to keep up with all of the announcements.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

