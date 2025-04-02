New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to remove wanted status - Assassin's Creed Shadows

Have you been spotted somewhere that you were not meant to be, and now half the region is after you in Assassin's Creed Shadows?
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

If you get spotted in enemy-controlled areas in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and your enemies manage to make it to an alarm bell, then you will end up with a wanted status that means enemies react to you instantly in the entire region. This is bad news when you are trying to keep a low profile, but thankfully, there is a way to deal with it.

How to remove wanted status in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Practicing swordplay in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Source: Shacknews

There are two ways to get rid of the wanted status. Because this status is region-specific, you can leave the region until the season changes, at which point the wanted status will automatically be lifted. This is fine if you have finished your mission in the region and there is nothing urgent for you to do. You can also just change the season manually from the world map if you wish, buy holding right on the D-pad.

You can also use Scouts to change your wanted status, if you wish. As long as you have upgraded the Kakegura in your home base to level two, you will be able to go to your map, go to the region with the Wanted status, and then hit the prompted button to clear the status.

For more Assassin's Creed guides and news, be sure to check out our Assassin's Creed Shadows page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola