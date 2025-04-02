How to remove wanted status - Assassin's Creed Shadows Have you been spotted somewhere that you were not meant to be, and now half the region is after you in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

If you get spotted in enemy-controlled areas in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and your enemies manage to make it to an alarm bell, then you will end up with a wanted status that means enemies react to you instantly in the entire region. This is bad news when you are trying to keep a low profile, but thankfully, there is a way to deal with it.

How to remove wanted status in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Source: Shacknews

There are two ways to get rid of the wanted status. Because this status is region-specific, you can leave the region until the season changes, at which point the wanted status will automatically be lifted. This is fine if you have finished your mission in the region and there is nothing urgent for you to do. You can also just change the season manually from the world map if you wish, buy holding right on the D-pad.

You can also use Scouts to change your wanted status, if you wish. As long as you have upgraded the Kakegura in your home base to level two, you will be able to go to your map, go to the region with the Wanted status, and then hit the prompted button to clear the status.

For more Assassin's Creed guides and news, be sure to check out our Assassin's Creed Shadows page.