Evening Reading - March 31, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

The best easiest puzzle ever? Sign me up.

Magical Mario music

The tunes in Super Mario 64 are iconic.

Destiny 2 is in a rough spot

We reckon Frontiers is definitely going to be delayed, right?

The Finals is perfect

Such a great game.

Let's learn some ideas

Thinking about thinking without thinking. So meta.

Water in the middle of Australia?

Definitely not in this economy.

Austin checks out NPCs

Time to explore Odyssey!

Jeff teaches us about creatine

Are you being good and taking creatine?

Forearm strength is tough

Do those forearm curls!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Want to test out your skills? You should check out Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest daily valuation (or even the lowest)!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.