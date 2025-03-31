Trick or Treat Studios on moving from masks to figures, tabletop games & more Trick or Treat Marketing and PR Manager Alyson Furst took us through the journey the group has had over 15 years, and their latest products and concepts.

The Trick or Treat Studios company has been a name in masks and props for around 15 years, but it has since expanded well beyond that original scope into more consumer markets, including the tabletop and collectible figure markets. The group has worked with tons of popular IPs, including Mortal Kombat, Gremlins, Killer Klownz From Outer Space, Ghostbusters, Rob Zombie’s film universe, and much more. Recently, we got to meet up with Trick or Treat Marketing and PR manager Alyson Furst to talk about what the latest things coming out of the company are.

Where Trick or Treat Studios started as a prop shop dealing in full, over-the-head latex masks, it has since expanded. The group has added a tabletop division, as well as a figure division since its inception. In our recent interview, the group had the chance to show off some of its newest stuff like a board game based on Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses, as well as its line of Killer Klownz figures.

Of course, masks are still a big part of what Trick or Treat Studios does. The group still does a wide variety of high quality masks that included their Mortal Kombat line, such as Scorpion and Sub-Zero. You can still find a variety of other masks and toys representing all sorts of horror and pop culture on the group’s website.

