ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 561 Kirby explores more of the forgotten land on The Stevetendo Show.

Tonight, on The Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Kirby and the Forgotten Land playthrough. I played this game when it first came out but I forgot how charming it was. During the last Kirby episode, we made our way through the second world in the game, Everbay Coast. I have found myself going back to levels to free all the hidden Waddle Dees as well as beating all the power-up stages.

We have to beat the challenge stages to get stars to evolve Kirby powers in Waddle Dee Town. This evening, we’ll complete the levels in Everbay Coast and make our way to the third world in the game, Wondaria Remains. I like how diverse the worlds are in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. It’s cool to travel through abandoned malls and amusement parks. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Kirby and the Forgotten Land playthrough.

Walking through an abandoned amusement park sounds cool!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough as well as more Bramble: The Mountain King. The action on the show is heating up and you won't want to miss it!

Be sure to check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel and catch up on some of your favorite Shacknews programs with a subscription to the YouTube channel and a follow to the Twitch channel. If you didn’t care for the Nintendo Direct last week, then you’re in luck because there’s going to be another one on Wednesday. This time it will be centered around the Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to the popular Nintendo Switch. Swing by The Stevetendo Show this evening to hear what I would love to see come out of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Friendly reminder that tomorrow is April Fool’s Day so be on alert when it comes to news as many places like to have fun and come up with outlandish news.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on The Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.