Eidos Montreal lays off 75 employees, citing inability to relocate them to other projects The studio claims the layoffs are the result of one of its 'mandates' ending.

Eidos Montreal has become the latest developer to announce layoffs of staff in 2025. The group announced it would be cutting about 75 employees, claiming that the layoff was the result of the end of a ‘mandate.’ Ultimately, the studio claims that it was unable to move employees to other projects and was forced to cut them lose instead.

Eidos Montreal posted the details of its layoff in a post on LinkedIn this week. There, it announced the total employees affected and why:

We informed our studio staff that we are going to let go up to 75 valuable members, as one of our mandates is coming to an end. It is not a reflection of their dedication or skills, but unfortunately, we don’t have the capacity to entirely reallocate them to our other ongoing projects and services.



These very talented, highly experienced experts are going to enter the employment market, and we are working to support them through this transition.

Eidos Montreal has been under the Embracer Group umbrella since 2022, when it was teased that Embracer was helping Eidos Montreal prepare a new game in the Deus Ex IP. Unfortunately, Embracer went through an incredibly rough patch after a failed $2 billion deal with Savvy Gaming Group and much of what was under its umbrella was affected, including Eidos Montreal when it claimed to have canceled that Deus Ex project and laid off employees in 2024.

Eidoes Montreal claims its ongoing projects will be unaffected, but it remains to be seen where the upturn is for the studio. Stay tuned to the Eidos Montreal topic as we await further updates.