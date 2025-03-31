Death Stranding has crossed 20 million players since launch That's a lot of porters reconnecting the world and throwing pee at ghosts.

It’s been a little over five years since Death Stranding came out in November 2019, and a bit over three years since the launch of the director’s cut, and many have taken up the boots of Sam Porter Bridges since. Kojima Productions just revealed that the game has crossed over 20 million players, which bodes well ahead of the launch of the sequel this coming summer.

Hideo Kojima announced the 20 million player milestone via his social media this week, where he thanked fans for their support of the game thus far:

The number of ‘DEATH STRANDING’ players has exceeded 20 million. Thank you very much. Sams from all over the world are still delivering. You are connecting the world.

It’s good news for the Death Stranding series this year. The original may be long in the tooth since its first release, but we certainly enjoyed the game when it came out, and even more in its Director’s Cut. Death Stranding is set to get a sequel this year that will continue Sam’s adventures with his BB across the broken and destroyed world. With Death Stranding 2: On the Beach set to arrive in June 2025, the hearty player milestone for the original game is a nice feather in its cap before the sequel comes out.

Stay tuned for more details on the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach topic as we move towards its launch later this year.