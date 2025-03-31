New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Death Stranding has crossed 20 million players since launch

That's a lot of porters reconnecting the world and throwing pee at ghosts.
TJ Denzer
Image via Kojima Productions
2

It’s been a little over five years since Death Stranding came out in November 2019, and a bit over three years since the launch of the director’s cut, and many have taken up the boots of Sam Porter Bridges since. Kojima Productions just revealed that the game has crossed over 20 million players, which bodes well ahead of the launch of the sequel this coming summer.

Hideo Kojima announced the 20 million player milestone via his social media this week, where he thanked fans for their support of the game thus far:

It’s good news for the Death Stranding series this year. The original may be long in the tooth since its first release, but we certainly enjoyed the game when it came out, and even more in its Director’s Cut. Death Stranding is set to get a sequel this year that will continue Sam’s adventures with his BB across the broken and destroyed world. With Death Stranding 2: On the Beach set to arrive in June 2025, the hearty player milestone for the original game is a nice feather in its cap before the sequel comes out.

Stay tuned for more details on the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach topic as we move towards its launch later this year.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

