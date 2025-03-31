New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Sinking City is getting a remaster that's free for existing owners

This spruced up version of the game comes after a lengthy period in which Frogwares had to fight for the legal rights to its own game.
TJ Denzer
Image via Frogwares
1

Developer Frogwares’ Lovecraftian investigation game, The Sinking City, is getting a refresh in the near future. After years of the game being in limbo as Frogwares battled for the rights to publishing and the game’s Steam page, this new version aims to make right on a rough launch and give a little thank you to the fans who supported Frogwares along the way. It will be free to existing owners of the game, but might also be a good time to jump in ahead of the upcoming sequel.

Frogwares announced The Sinking City remastered on the game’s social media this week. According to the announcement, this will be quite the update. The game is moving from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5, getting a significant visual overhaul. Lighting, 4K textures, better reflections, and support for DLSS, FSR, and TSR upscaling are all packed into this version of the game. Overall, it should make for a better and more unsettling atmosphere.

The Sinking City has had a long and bumpy road. It launched in a somewhat buggy but still enjoyable state, but that wasn’t the worst of it. Original publisher Nacon got into a dispute with Frogwares which saw the wrong versions of the game put up on Steam and ultimately resulted in it being pulled as the developer battled with Nacon in court over the rights to The Sinking City IP. Ultimately, Frogwares won out and not only has the rights to the original game, but is working on a sequel.

The Sining City Remastered is currently “coming soon” for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC players. As we wait to hear more, stay tuned to Frogwares topic for news and updates, here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

