Monster Hunter Wilds passes 10 million players Players will be getting a free pack of in-game items that will be released soon in celebration of the milestone.

Capcom’s latest entry in its wyvern-slaying series, Monster Hunter Wilds, has hit yet another sales milestone. The game has crossed 10 million units sold since it launched in late February. As a thank-you for the milestone, the developers are preparing a special item pack for players that will be given for free at a later date.

The Monster Hunter Wilds devs shared the game’s 10 million player milestone via a special message from Game Director Yuya Tokuda. There, he thanked fans for their support and teased what’s coming in Monster Hunter Wilds’ future:

We are very happy that so many people around the world are playing the game. To commemorate the 10 million milestone, we are planning to release a free item pack for the community, so please look forward to more information. We would also like to thank you for the many comments, thoughts and feedback we have received since the game was released. The development team has been reading your feedback, and we are encouraged by it. We are also using the comments and feedback we have received to help us plan our future actions.

Tokuda would go on to share some details about upcoming Tempered monsters, revealing that updates behind the scenes have been tweaking monsters to make them more challenging, including a resistance to wounding, which will make them harder to stagger and damage heavily.

Monster Hunter Wilds has had a strong start. It crossed 1 million players in its first day and had reached 8 million players in three days. The developers have also been constant about sharing updates, such as a second free title update that will bring Lagiacrus to the game.

With so much to look forward to, stay tuned and watch your in-game notifications for the 10 million player item pack. You can also check out the Monster Hunter Wilds topic for plenty of news and guides to keep you up to date on the latest changes in the game.