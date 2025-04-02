Nintendo Switch 2 release date, price & where to pre-order

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Here's when and where you can get a Nintendo Switch 2.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been shown off in all its glory. The successor to the Switch isn’t too far away, and it’ll likely be in high demand at launch, so here’s everything you need to know in order to secure yourself a Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as possible.

This article was updated on April 2, 2025, at 8:55 a.m. PT.

Nintendo Switch 2 release date

A new Mario Kart game running on the Switch 2 in handheld mode.

Source: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on June 5, 2025. That means we’ve got just over a couple of months of waiting until we can get our hands on Nintendo’s highly-anticipated new console.

Nintendo Switch 2 price

The Switch 2 in handheld mode, with both Joy-Cons dethatched and floating to the sides of it.

Source: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $449.99 USD. To compare, that’s an increase from the $299 USD that the original Switch launched at in 2017. However, it’s cheaper than the standard edition Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles, which both launched at $499 USD.

How to register to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2

The Switch 2 in handheld, from a low angle with a blue and red gradient background.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will be available starting on April 9 2025. Nintendo account holders can register on the MyNintendo Store to receive an email when it's time to pre-order their console. You have to have a valid Nintendo Online account to register, with a minimum of 12 months of paid membership and a minimum of 50 total gameplay hours logged as of April 2, 2025. After that, Nintendo will send out emails when it comes time to buy the Nintendo Switch 2. It may ask you to switch regions, but if you stay on the US version of Nintendo's webpage, registration should be available.

That’s everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2’s release, pricing, and pre-order details. For everything related to the Switch 2, Shacknews is the place to be.

