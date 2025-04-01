How to get the Legendary Namazu mount - Assassin's Creed Shadows Looking for a very fancy horse to travel around on in Assassin's Creed Shadows? This is the one you need.

If you are looking for a fun, if a little odd, mount for your adventures in Assassin's Creed Shadows, then there is an island you need to visit to get the Namazu mount. You'll also need to swim for a bit, but don't worry, you won't need any specific skills to get this. But you might need to wait until you are level 30 or so to make it through the area.

To find the Namazu mount, you will need to make your way to Lake Biwa in the Omi region. On the western coast of the Okishima island in the middle of the lake, almost directly across from the Kakegura, you will find a bonfire with some enemies beside it. Take them out and then go to the rocks halfway between the bonfire and the tree right on the corner of the rocks.

Jump into the water, then dive down to the bottom, and you will find a cave. Swim inside, all the way to the end, then to the surface to get some air. After that, swim to the bottom, where you will find a crate and open it, and you will get the mount in your inventory.

I would suggest swimming back to the top, getting more air, and then swimming out again. The unusually scaled horse can then be swapped out in your inventory.

