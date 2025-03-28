Split Fiction awarded three Guinness World Records for co-op game sales Guinness awarded Split Fiction official world records for three categories regarding co-op game sales and player counts.

Split Fiction has been lapping up praise since it came out, and before the end of March, it has three more accolades to add to its growing list. The game was recognized by Guinness World Records, setting three new official records in co-op gaming. In addition to its millions of sales and high praise in reviews, Split Fiction and the developers at Hazelight Studios wrap up this month with an impressive new achievement.

The Guinness World Records organization recognized Split Fiction for the achievement of three new world records this week. According to the organization, the game achieved records for “most played local co-op videogame on Steam, most sold local co-op videogame within 48 hours of release and most sold local co-op videogame within one week of release.”

Split Fiction quickly cements its place in gaming history with trio of world recordshttps://t.co/w84Kam9tWc — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 28, 2025

Split Fiction has garnered a wealth of praise since its early release in March 2025. We enjoyed the game heavily alongside many other critics when it came to our Shacknews review. It then went on to garner massive sales quickly, climbing over two million units sold in its first week out. The game has clearly found its footing immediately and director Josef Fares and Hazelight look set to take that momentum into Game of the Year 2025 conversations.

With so much going right for Split Fiction, stay tuned for any further news on the game and Hazelight Studios right here at Shacknews.