Evening Reading - March 28, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. I've had a fun-filled week here at Shacknews covering everything from the Dreamhavens to the Nintendos, but it's all just getting started. Come back next week for more fun. (Fun that does not involve April Fools, no, see, we take that day off here.) Let's jump into a round of news, memes, and entertainment for this week! This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Take a look at the latest devstream for Warframe. What's next after the Techrot Encore? Find out at PAX East.

DLC alert! Rain World: The Watcher is out on PC today.

Finally, let's check out this trailer for MindsEye, developed by the team at Build A Rocket Boy and made possible by IOI Partners, the publishing label of Hitman-makers IO Interactive.

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Where's the Pepe Silvia board?

Bandai Namco updates the UGSF (United Galaxy Space Force) website confirming that Shadow Labyrinth is part of the timeline alongside Ace Combat 3, Dig Dug, Galaga, Mr. Driller & more ugsf-series.com/en/ This is the first update since 2014



[image or embed] — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) March 27, 2025 at 7:32 PM

And people say the Legend of Zelda timeline is convoluted.

#BREAKING Yard Goats unveil the "Float Your Goat" A ¼ pound all beef hot dog with chopped peppers, onions, bacon & brown mustard submerged in a glass of 100% whole goat milk



[image or embed] — Hartford Yard Goats (@yardgoats.bsky.social) March 27, 2025 at 1:46 PM

Play... ball... I think?

Games Done Quick likes to do this now and then, where they'll hold a special mystery game tournament. In the spirit of competition, check this out.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Shaq and the Inside the NBA B-team discuss the year's best dunks. And, really, nobody knows dunks better than Vince Carter, except maybe whoever's running the Assassin's Creed social media accounts.

Ok, this was fun the first time, but we aren't really going to do this every week until WrestleMania, are we?

OC ReMix bringing the Super Metroid goodness, almost as if they could sense the Metroid Prime 4 news that was on the horizon.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for March!