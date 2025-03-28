Evening Reading - March 28, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. I've had a fun-filled week here at Shacknews covering everything from the Dreamhavens to the Nintendos, but it's all just getting started. Come back next week for more fun. (Fun that does not involve April Fools, no, see, we take that day off here.) Let's jump into a round of news, memes, and entertainment for this week! This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shack Together 056 - Final Switch Nintendo Direct, GDC Recap feat. Donovan Erskine + Ozzie Mejia
- Nintendo franchises we want to see return on Switch 2
- MLB The Show 25 Review: Homer hose
- The First Berserker: Khazan review - Parry, die, repeat
- Inayah - Life After Gods review: Jumping over your limits
- Everbloom is a whimsical farming sim with adorable animal villagers
- Haste: Broken Worlds is an exhilarating mad dash through collapsing timelines
- The Legend of Zelda film gets March 2027 release date
- 2XKO will reportedly launch with 10 characters
- Shuhei Yoshida believes Nier: Automata was a turning point in modern Japanese games
- Elon Musk's xAI acquires X for $45 billion
- Marvel Snap's April 2025 season celebrates What If...? and dumps Spotlight Caches
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 28: PlayStation Spring Sale
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 28: Epic Games Store Spring Sale
Around the Gaming Horn
Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.
Take a look at the latest devstream for Warframe. What's next after the Techrot Encore? Find out at PAX East.
DLC alert! Rain World: The Watcher is out on PC today.
Finally, let's check out this trailer for MindsEye, developed by the team at Build A Rocket Boy and made possible by IOI Partners, the publishing label of Hitman-makers IO Interactive.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Today in Bubbletron
Be sure to play Bubbletron today!
Where's the Pepe Silvia board?
Bandai Namco updates the UGSF (United Galaxy Space Force) website confirming that Shadow Labyrinth is part of the timeline alongside Ace Combat 3, Dig Dug, Galaga, Mr. Driller & more ugsf-series.com/en/ This is the first update since 2014— Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) March 27, 2025 at 7:32 PM
[image or embed]
And people say the Legend of Zelda timeline is convoluted.
Tonight in "Things That Should Not Be"
#BREAKING Yard Goats unveil the "Float Your Goat" A ¼ pound all beef hot dog with chopped peppers, onions, bacon & brown mustard submerged in a glass of 100% whole goat milk— Hartford Yard Goats (@yardgoats.bsky.social) March 27, 2025 at 1:46 PM
[image or embed]
Play... ball... I think?
Nothing but the Hotfix
Games Done Quick likes to do this now and then, where they'll hold a special mystery game tournament. In the spirit of competition, check this out.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
This week in Shaqnews
Shaq and the Inside the NBA B-team discuss the year's best dunks. And, really, nobody knows dunks better than Vince Carter, except maybe whoever's running the Assassin's Creed social media accounts.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Ok, this was fun the first time, but we aren't really going to do this every week until WrestleMania, are we?
Tonight in video game music
OC ReMix bringing the Super Metroid goodness, almost as if they could sense the Metroid Prime 4 news that was on the horizon.
That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for March! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 28, 2025