Marvel Snap's April 2025 season celebrates What If...? and dumps Spotlight Caches

Marvel's What If...? on Disney+ ran for three seasons and concluded back in December. It's a show that, in the spirit of the comic series of the same name, took characters and events from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and imagined them in different scenarios. It's one of those storytelling devices that a multiverse like Marvel's opens the door to use. In a case of "better late than never," Second Dinner is now celebrating Marvel's What If...? for the next Marvel Snap season with a handful of new cards featuring some of that show's most recognizable heroes and villains.

Before discussing the new season, it's worth talking about what promises to be Marvel Snap's biggest change in quite a while. Spotlight Caches are about to go away and are about to be replaced with a newer system. This is a change that was actually unveiled on Thursday on the Marvel Snap website. The Collector's Shop will be replaced by a dedicated Card Shop while Spotlight Caches are retired. Existing Spotlight Keys will be converted into Tokens, which can be cashed in towards specific cards, which will be available in Series Packs. This addresses an annoying Marvel Snap quirk, where players are essentially at the mercy of the luck of the draw when it comes to trying to unlock newer cards. This will also pave the way for additional new cards each month.

Going back to the discussion of the new season, Marvel Snap's What If...? season is headlined by the show's main protagonist (in so much that an anthology like this can have a main protagonist) Captain Carter. Yes, it's an alternate universe version of Peggy Carter, one who received the Super Soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. Captain Carter's effect introduces a new wrinkle into Marvel Snap, as her Ongoing ability adds her Power to any cards in a location's back row, not counting itself. This suddenly introduces the idea of card positioning, something players may have to keep in mind going forward.



The following cards are coming to Marvel Snap for the month of April:

(2) Goliath (1) - Ongoing : +1 Power for each other Ongoing card you have in play.

- : +1 Power for each other card you have in play. (4) Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds (6) - On Reveal : Each card in your hand gives one of your cards in play +1 Power.

- : Each card in your hand gives one of your cards in play +1 Power. (3) Hydra Stomper (2) - Ongoing : +1 Power for each time one of your cards moved this game.

- : +1 Power for each time one of your cards moved this game. (5) Infinity Ultron (6) - On Reveal : Add 2 of Ultron's Stones to your hand.

- : Add 2 of Ultron's Stones to your hand. (2) Strange Supreme (2) - Gains +2 Power from merging. End of Turn: Merge one of your created cards into this.

Infinity Ultron may require a little more elaboration. His Infinity Stones are noticeably different than the ones that come from Thanos. Here are the Infinity Ultron stones:

Infinity Space Stone - On Reveal : Move the lowest-Power enemy card here to the location of Infinity Ultron.

- : Move the lowest-Power enemy card here to the location of Infinity Ultron. Infinity Reality Stone - On Reveal : Add a Drone here. Set its Power to Infinity Ultron's.

- : Add a Drone here. Set its Power to Infinity Ultron's. Infinity Time Stone - On Reveal : Put a card from your hand here.

- Infinity Mind Stone - Ongoing : Your On Reveal abilities here happen twice.

- : Your abilities here happen twice. Infinity Power Stone - On Reveal : Double Infinity Ultron's Power.

- : Double Infinity Ultron's Power. Infinity Soul Stone: On Reveal: For each of your full locations, give one of your cards there +2 Power.

Two new locations are also coming to Marvel Snap in April. Sakaar Grand Prix gives whoever is winning there after Turn 4 an additional +1 Max Energy. Sanctum Infinitum will act like Sokovia and discard one card in each player's hand, but if they can fill this location, it'll be returned to them with +5 Power. How the latter location works with cards like Apocalypse and Scorn, which return to hand after being discarded, remains to be seen.

Marvel Snap's April 2025 What If...? season will unfold as usual and begin on Tuesday, April 1. Look for the new Snap Pack update to come to Marvel Snap soon with the team aiming for an April 29 launch, though that date is subject to change to June 3 depending on any production snafus. We'll have our eye on this big change at Shacknews, so watch the Marvel Snap topic page for the latest updates.