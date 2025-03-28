Elon Musk's xAI acquires X for $45 billion The platform formerly known as Twitter was acquired in an all-stock transaction.

Elon Musk founded xAI shortly after acquiring social media company Twitter and renaming it to X. Now, xAI is acquiring Twitter in a $45 billion all-stock transaction.

Elon Musk announced the acquisition of X by xAI in a post on, well, X. “The combination values xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion,” he wrote. Elon Musk originally acquired Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion and then rebranded it to X. He provided more insight in his post.

Since its founding two years ago, xAI has rapidly become one of the leading AI labs in the world, building models and data centers at unprecedented speed and scale.

It’s worth noting that while this is technically an acquisition, X isn’t exactly changing hands. Elon Musk already owned it and he currently owns xAI. Musk had already been injecting AI content into X with programs like Grok, a generative AI model that exists within the app.