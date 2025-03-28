New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elon Musk's xAI acquires X for $45 billion

The platform formerly known as Twitter was acquired in an all-stock transaction.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
xAI
1

Elon Musk founded xAI shortly after acquiring social media company Twitter and renaming it to X. Now, xAI is acquiring Twitter in a $45 billion all-stock transaction.

Elon Musk announced the acquisition of X by xAI in a post on, well, X. “The combination values xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion,” he wrote. Elon Musk originally acquired Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion and then rebranded it to X. He provided more insight in his post.

The X logo on top of a building.

It’s worth noting that while this is technically an acquisition, X isn’t exactly changing hands. Elon Musk already owned it and he currently owns xAI. Musk had already been injecting AI content into X with programs like Grok, a generative AI model that exists within the app.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

