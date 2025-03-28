Elon Musk's xAI acquires X for $45 billion
The platform formerly known as Twitter was acquired in an all-stock transaction.
Elon Musk founded xAI shortly after acquiring social media company Twitter and renaming it to X. Now, xAI is acquiring Twitter in a $45 billion all-stock transaction.
Elon Musk announced the acquisition of X by xAI in a post on, well, X. “The combination values xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion,” he wrote. Elon Musk originally acquired Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion and then rebranded it to X. He provided more insight in his post.
It’s worth noting that while this is technically an acquisition, X isn’t exactly changing hands. Elon Musk already owned it and he currently owns xAI. Musk had already been injecting AI content into X with programs like Grok, a generative AI model that exists within the app.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Elon Musk's xAI acquires X for $45 billion