New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Diamond Select Toys shows off new Star Wars, Marvel & comic products

Check out the newest toys and products from Diamond Select Toys at Toy Fair 2025.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Diamond Select Toys was one of many manufacturers at Toy Fair this year. We stopped by their booth to check out their lineup and got footage of new products based onStar Wars, Marvel, and more.

Diamond Select Toys is one of the biggest names in collectibles, if you liked anything in this video and want to learn more, you can find it on their website. Be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel for more videos on toys and collectibles.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola