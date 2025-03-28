Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 28: Epic Games Store Spring Sale

The Steam Spring Sale has ended, but that has opened the door for new sales to begin. The latest one is the Epic Games Store Spring Sale, featuring major discounts on big titles like the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition, Until Dawn, God of War Ragnarok, and many more. That's on top of Spring Sales already active for sites like GOG.com, Green Man Gaming, and several others.

If you'd still like to check out what Steam has, Wreckfest 2's early access launch still has that substantial discount attached to it. Plus, you can take a look at the titles featured in the Steam City Builder & Colony Sim Fest. If you'd rather jump into some Call of Duty this weekend, head over to Battle.net, where Blizzard is offering the best of the franchise to celebrate Black Ops 6's latest update.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Capcom Bundle with Fanatical. Select between The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Chronicles, Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition, Onimusha, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle, Mega Man 11, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Resident Evil 4 (Classic)/Resident Evil 5 Double Pack, DMC: Devil May Cry, Resident Evil 0/Resident Evil Double Pack, Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2, Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package, Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition, and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection. Get 2 for $12.99, 3 for $18.99, or 4 or more for $6.25 each.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code MAR15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Pacific Drive, Homeworld 3, Wild Hearts, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, Gravity Circuit, Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death, Racine, and Cavern of Dreams. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Use the coupon code MARCH2025 to get $6 for one month.

Pay $10 or more to get PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, Nick Jr. Party Adventure, and Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports. Pay $15 or more to also receive Matchbox Driving Adventures, Transformers: Galactic Trials, and My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery. Pay $20 or more to also receive Barbie Project Friendship, PAW Patrol World, and Bluey: The Videogame. These activate on Steam.

Pay $16 or more to get Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, Turbo Overkill, Forgive Me Father 2, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Graven, Deadlink, and Powerslave Exhumed. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get Roadwarden, Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition, and Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. Pay $10 or more to also receive Citizen Sleeper and Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive Broken Roads. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Kill The Crows, Thief of Thieves, and Psudoregalia. Pay $12 or more to also receive Control Ultimate Edition, Beyond: Two Souls, Darksiders 3, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $15 or more to get The Iron Oath, Dungeon Drafters, Abalon (formerly Summoners Fate), Siralim Ultimate, Popup Dungeon, Pawnbarian, and Fae Tactics. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Depair (w/18 DLC packs), Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wingdiver The Shooter, and Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain. Pay $15 or more to also receive Earth Defense Force: World Brothers. Pay $25 or more to also receive Earth Defense Force 5 and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice (w/artbook and soundtrack), Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry Happy Ending Edition (w/artbook and soundtrack), Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude Uncut and Uncensored, Leisure Suit Larry 7: Love for Sail, Leisure Suit Larry 6: Shape Up or Slip Out, Leisure Suit Larry 5: Passionate Patti Does a Little Undercover Work, Leisure Suit Larry 3: Passionate Patti in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectoralis, Leisure Suit Larry 2: Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places), Leisure Suit Larry 1: In the Land of the Lounge Lizards. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get FootLOL: Epic Soccer League and King of Dragon Pass. Pay $10 or more to also receive Odysseus Kosmos & His Robot Quest, Insomnia: The Ark, Tempest Complete, Organs Please, and Gravewood High Complete. Pay $15 or more to also receive Deck of Souls, Catizens, and Anvil Saga. Pay $20 or more to also receive Revival: Recolonization. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Through the Woods and Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones. Pay $8 or more to also receive Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Dread Templar, and WRATH: Aeon of Ruin. Pay $12 or more to also receive Viscerafest and Forgive Me Father. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.