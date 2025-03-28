Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 28: Epic Games Store Spring Sale

The Steam Spring Sale has ended, but that has opened the door for new sales to begin. The latest one is the Epic Games Store Spring Sale, featuring major discounts on big titles like the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition, Until Dawn, God of War Ragnarok, and many more. That's on top of Spring Sales already active for sites like GOG.com, Green Man Gaming, and several others.
If you'd still like to check out what Steam has, Wreckfest 2's early access launch still has that substantial discount attached to it. Plus, you can take a look at the titles featured in the Steam City Builder & Colony Sim Fest. If you'd rather jump into some Call of Duty this weekend, head over to Battle.net, where Blizzard is offering the best of the franchise to celebrate Black Ops 6's latest update.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $19.79 (67% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- More from the Battle.net Call of Duty Sale.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Cat Quest - FREE until 4/3
- Neko Ghost, Jump! - FREE until 4/3
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Redemption Reapers - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/2)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- Sands of Aura - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/13)
- Mortal Shell - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/23)
- Let's Build a Zoo - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/30)
- Session: Skate Sim - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/30)
- Epic Games Store Spring Sale
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Until Dawn - $44.99 (25% off)
- God of War Ragnarök - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $40.19 (33% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations - $37.49 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Frostpunk 2 - $31.49 (30% off)
- Homeworld 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- No More Room in Hell 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $16.74 (33% off)
- Satisfactory - $27.99 (30% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $24.99 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $6.99 (90% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $15.99 (60% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $39.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $3.99 (80% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $11.99 (70% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $4.79 (92% off)
- Monster Jam Showdown - $19.99 (60% off)
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $22.49 (55% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store Spring Sale.
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $14.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: The Light & Darkness Collection - $44.99 (70% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Capcom Bundle with Fanatical. Select between The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Chronicles, Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition, Onimusha, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle, Mega Man 11, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Resident Evil 4 (Classic)/Resident Evil 5 Double Pack, DMC: Devil May Cry, Resident Evil 0/Resident Evil Double Pack, Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2, Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package, Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition, and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection. Get 2 for $12.99, 3 for $18.99, or 4 or more for $6.25 each.
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $19.24 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble [Steam] - $7.49 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger [Steam] - $2.99 (80% off)
Gamebillet
- Balatro [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $33.27 (33% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.29 (25% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.95 (25% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $36.99 (47% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $36.95 (38% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $34.99 (42% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $28.99 (42% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.89 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.89 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite [Steam] - $8.00 (80% off)
Gamersgate
- LEGO Horizon Adventures [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $31.49 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $38.63 (36% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $19.00 (52% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam - $14.18 (68% off)
GamesPlanet
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Horizon Adventures [Steam] - $36.85 (39% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $36.61 (48% off)
- Starship Troopers: Terran Command [Steam] - $16.19 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $14.99 (63% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $42.39 (47% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/2)
- Yes, Your Grace - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/2)
- BioShock 2 Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- Deus Ex: Invisible War - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/30)
- The Talos Principle Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/6)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- Frostpunk 2 - $31.49 (30% off)
- The Plucky Squire - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Thing Remastered - $23.99 (20% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $11.99 (60% off)
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- South Park: Snow Day - $11.99 (60% off)
- Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes - $24.99 (50% off)
- Anger Foot - $14.99 (40% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $8.99 (40% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $9.99 (50% off)
- Peglin - $13.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $24.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Wants to Die - $14.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $9.99 (80% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- God of War - $19.99 (60% off)
- System Shock - $14.79 (63% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 - $22.49 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $12.49 (50% off)
- Gunbrella - $7.49 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $7.99 (60% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $4.99 (75% off)
- Prodeus - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tinykin - $4.99 (80% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Immortality - $9.99 (50% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - $13.19 (67% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $11.37 (65% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- Chorus - $4.99 (80% off)
- Inscryption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Loop Hero - $3.74 (75% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Medium - $19.99 (60% off)
- Biomutant - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $14.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $5.99 (80% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $4.99 (75% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $7.99 (80% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $9.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $6.24 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $13.49 (70% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Alpha Protocol - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition - $17.84 (40% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $7.49 (75% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $9.30 (81% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.07 (85% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $4.99 (80% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $15.74 (65% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $4.99 (90% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles - $14.99 (25% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $2.99 (80% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $2.99 (80% off)
- Full Throttle Remastered - $2.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Tomb Raider Anniversary - $0.98 (89% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 7,500 deals to be found during the GOG.com Spring Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code MAR15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws [Ubisoft] - $30.80 (56% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection [Steam] - $25.25 (72% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $25.49 (49% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $20.33 (71% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $3.52 (82% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.00 (77% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Pacific Drive, Homeworld 3, Wild Hearts, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, Gravity Circuit, Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death, Racine, and Cavern of Dreams. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Use the coupon code MARCH2025 to get $6 for one month.
Pay $10 or more to get PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, Nick Jr. Party Adventure, and Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports. Pay $15 or more to also receive Matchbox Driving Adventures, Transformers: Galactic Trials, and My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery. Pay $20 or more to also receive Barbie Project Friendship, PAW Patrol World, and Bluey: The Videogame. These activate on Steam.
Pay $16 or more to get Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, Turbo Overkill, Forgive Me Father 2, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Graven, Deadlink, and Powerslave Exhumed. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get Roadwarden, Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition, and Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. Pay $10 or more to also receive Citizen Sleeper and Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive Broken Roads. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Kill The Crows, Thief of Thieves, and Psudoregalia. Pay $12 or more to also receive Control Ultimate Edition, Beyond: Two Souls, Darksiders 3, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $15 or more to get The Iron Oath, Dungeon Drafters, Abalon (formerly Summoners Fate), Siralim Ultimate, Popup Dungeon, Pawnbarian, and Fae Tactics. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Depair (w/18 DLC packs), Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wingdiver The Shooter, and Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain. Pay $15 or more to also receive Earth Defense Force: World Brothers. Pay $25 or more to also receive Earth Defense Force 5 and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice (w/artbook and soundtrack), Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry Happy Ending Edition (w/artbook and soundtrack), Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude Uncut and Uncensored, Leisure Suit Larry 7: Love for Sail, Leisure Suit Larry 6: Shape Up or Slip Out, Leisure Suit Larry 5: Passionate Patti Does a Little Undercover Work, Leisure Suit Larry 3: Passionate Patti in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectoralis, Leisure Suit Larry 2: Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places), Leisure Suit Larry 1: In the Land of the Lounge Lizards. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get FootLOL: Epic Soccer League and King of Dragon Pass. Pay $10 or more to also receive Odysseus Kosmos & His Robot Quest, Insomnia: The Ark, Tempest Complete, Organs Please, and Gravewood High Complete. Pay $15 or more to also receive Deck of Souls, Catizens, and Anvil Saga. Pay $20 or more to also receive Revival: Recolonization. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Through the Woods and Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones. Pay $8 or more to also receive Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Dread Templar, and WRATH: Aeon of Ruin. Pay $12 or more to also receive Viscerafest and Forgive Me Father. These activate on Steam.
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Plucky Squire [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Neva [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Ubisoft Week
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $29.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $19.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Ubisoft Week Sale.
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale Bundle [Steam] - $24.99 (65% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Stray [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Ubisoft Spring Sale
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $24.99 (50% off)
- Skull and Bones - $23.99 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.10 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $20.00 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition - $48.00 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $8.00 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $6.00 (90% off)
- Anno 1800 - $6.00 (90% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale.
Steam
- Wreckfest 2 [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $19.99 (60% off)
- Mechabellum - $11.99 (20% off)
- Steam City Builder & Colony Sim Fest
- Frostpunk 2 - $31.49 (30% off)
- Aska [Steam Early Access] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cities: Skylines - $2.99 (90% off)
- Cataclismo - $19.49 (35% off)
- Terra Nil - $12.49 (50% off)
- Against the Storm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Oxygen Not Included - $8.49 (66% off)
- More from the Steam City Builder & Colony Sim Fest.
- Coffee Stain Publisher Sale
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Satisfactory - $27.99 (30% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Steam Coffee Stain Publisher Sale.
- Gearbox Entertainment Sale
- Homeworld 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $39.63 (44% off)
- Risk of Rain Returns - $11.24 (25% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D 20th Anniversary World Tour - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from the Steam Gearbox Entertainment Sale.
- Deadside - $14.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/30)
- Crow Country - $13.99 (30% off)
- Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap - $23.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Khaos Reigns Bundle - $19.79 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Atomic Heart - $19.80 (67% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- Guilty Gear STRIVE - $19.99 (60% off)
- Rust - $23.99 (40% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination - $3.99 (90% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 28: Epic Games Store Spring Sale