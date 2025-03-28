Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 28: PlayStation Spring Sale

Spring is in the air, which means it's time for the big seasonal sales. The biggest one right now is over at PlayStation. Do you need first-party hits like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Helldivers 2 or some other PlayStation exclusives like Final Fantasy (7, 16, or 14, take your pick)? Maybe you're looking for discounts on games that don't come around every day, like Elden Ring, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, or Baldur's Gate 3. If you are, this is the time to head over to the PlayStation Store.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Spring Sale
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Helldivers 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Digital Deluxe Edition - $62.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 Complete Edition - $45.49 (35% off)
- Stellar Blade - $49.69 (29% off)
- Returnal - $29.39 (58% off)
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Elden Ring - $35.99 (40% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $35.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $19.99 (60% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus 35th Digital Anniversary Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Sonic x Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - $26.24 (25% off)
- Sniper Elite Resistance - $47.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition - $51.99 (35% off)
- New World: Aeternum - $41.99 (30% off)
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $16.49 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Bundle - $19.79 (67% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive - $17.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $23.09 (67% off)
- Undisputed - $44.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection - $34.79 (42% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.09 (67% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game - $25.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $10.49 (85% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $17.49 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $29.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Viewfinder - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $18.89 (30% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Astroneer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $6.99 (90% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Sonic Colors Ultimate - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1+2 Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Call of Duty Franchise Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $24.49 (65% off)
- More from the Xbox Call of Duty Franchise Sale.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $52.49 (30% off)
- NieR: Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - $19.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Square Enix Publisher Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Devolver Digital Spring Sale
- The Plucky Squire - $22.49 (25% off)
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Talos Principle Deluxe Edition - $3.99 (86% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $4.49 (70% off)
- Broforce - $1.99 (86% off)
- Terra Nil - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Sword of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $1.99 (86% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $2.49 (75% off)
- Disc Room - $2.99 (80% off)
- Downwell - $1.99 (33% off)
- More from the Nintendo Devolver Digital Spring Sale.
- Capcom Black Friday Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Bundle - $15.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection - $34.99 (41% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $9.99 (75% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - $26.24 (25% off)
- Tetris Forever - $26.24 (25% off)
- The Thing Remastered - $23.99 (20% off)
- Killing Time Resurrected - $17.49 (30% off)
- Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age - $8.99 (70% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $13.59 (66% off)
