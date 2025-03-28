2XKO will reportedly launch with 10 characters We already know who seven of those characters are, so Riot Games will be revealing three more in the months ahead.

2XKO is about to put out its next Alpha Lab playtest, and still claims to be on track for a full 2025 release. With that in mind, given what characters we’ve seen, players have been curious what the starting roster will look like. Well, it turns out we have the majority of it already, and it’s likely that only three more characters are making their debut before launch. According to sources at Riot, it will start with 10 characters.

This detail was reported by the 2XKO Intel social media account, which pulled a quote from the 2XKO Discord. According to message from game director Shaun “Unconkable” Rivera, the game will have 10 champions when it comes out, and the decision was made to keep the game from being delayed out of its planned 2025 release.

When faced with a trade-off of including even more champions resulting in delaying the release date vs getting it into your hands sooner, we are excited about the latter.

For right now, we know seven of the 10 champions that will be in 2XKO. They are as follows:

Ahri

Braum

Darius

Ekko

Illaoi

Jinx

Yasuo

Those were the champions confirmed for the Alpha Lab 2 playtest coming up in later April. That means we’ll get to see at least three more characters come to the game in the months ahead, especially if Riot intends to stay on track for a 2025 release.

Who those three characters are and when 2XKO actually comes out both remain to be seen, so stay tuned for more updates and news on the 2XKO topic right here at Shacknews.