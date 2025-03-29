Where to find the Honnoji Temple Lost Pages - Assassin's Creed Shadows The Honnoji Temple contains four lost pages for you to find in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Like many other temples in Assassin's Creed Shadows, the Honnoji Temple has several lost pages for you to find. Tracking them all down will get you a Knowledge Point, bringing you one step closer to accessing more skills and abilities.

Honnoji Temple can be found in the southern part of Kyoto, in the Yamashiro region. It is usually filled with enemies, making it challenging to sneak around and get the pages. You can, if you wish, play through the campaign until you complete the Temple of the Horseman quest, which will result in the temple being raised to the ground. With no enemies around, getting the pages becomes much more straightforward.

Lost Page #1

Starting in the south of the Temple, the first lost page can be found on top of the roof of a building with two platforms on either side. The southern platform contains a box that holds the lost page.

Lost Page #2

The second lost page can be found on the western side, near a small garden with a statue. If you get here after the area is destroyed, the statue will be toppled over on the grass.

Lost Page #3

The third lost page can be found on the east side, under a house. You will need to go around the back and in a crawl space to be able to find it.

Lost Page #4

The fourth page is in the northwest corner of the temple and can be found on the roof of the largest building there.

