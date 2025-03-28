Shack Together 056 - Final Switch Nintendo Direct, GDC Recap feat. Donovan Erskine + Ozzie Mejia

Welcome to episode 56 of Shack Together! We're joined by special guests Donovan Erskine and Ozzie Mejia to share insights from GDC 2025, while we also dive into Nintendo's final Direct for the original Switch, packed with exciting updates on Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake's release date, and even more info on the new Pokémon Legends title.

Today's show features our "Final Nintendo Direct: Wii U Edition" segment, where we test our knowledge of Nintendo's historic announcements from the Wii U era. Afterward, we explore an extensive lineup of GDC previews, including promising titles like Dreams of Another, Revenge of the Savage Planet, and TMNT: Tactical Takedown, while discussing the newly announced ShackMaps feature.

Next, we cover significant industry developments including Game Informer's return independent from GameStop, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's PS5 release date announcement, and ESA's new accessible games initiative. We also discuss GameStop's convertible notes situation and Ubisoft becoming a Tencent subsidiary. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

