Variety Hours @ Shacknews: I stand corrected, Team Deathmatch rules I wasn't keen on The Finals getting a TDM mode, but after last week, I'm man enough to admit I was mistaken.

As another week comes to a close, I’d like to invite you around for another episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews. This week we’ll be diving back into The Finals to play more Team Deathmatch.

The Finals livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on March 28, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. We’re going to get straight into Team Deathmatch this stream and play as many matches as we can within two hours. Come and say hello, hit that follow button, and even subscribe for free if you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch.

Last week I dived into the new season and knocked off a bunch of contracts. Today, we’ll be doing much of the same: investigating the new weaponry, clearing contracts, and otherwise trying to get those Ws.

Also, what am I talking about it the headline and description? Well, I’ve gone on the record in the past and said that The Finals doesn’t need a team deathmatch mode. I even went to so far as to say it would be a lesser game. I was wrong. TDM works in The Finals and it is a hoot. I still think Cash Out is the perfect game mode, but TDM is a blast.

In other news, did you see that we announced Shackmaps? This is our brand new project that aligns with our goals to bring the best guides to gamers. We’re starting small, with just Atomfall at the moment, but we have a few more maps for games in the works and we’ve got freelancers ready to become video game cartographers. Stay tuned as we add more features and make this become the best video game interactive map service on the internet.

Now, prepare your loadouts, because it’s time to play The Finals.