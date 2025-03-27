Evening Reading - March 27, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
Been working on something for @shacknews.com for months. Big thanks to our devs for all their hard work here. It's still in an early access state, but it's finally something we can talk about. Introducing Shackmaps! Our first published map is Atomfall, with several more in the works.— Bill Lavoy (@bill-lavoy.ca) March 24, 2025 at 5:43 PM
[image or embed]
- Introducing Shackmaps - Free interactive video game maps
- Virtual Game Cards is a new way to share digital games between Switch consoles
- PlayStation 5 Pro review: Pricey future-proofing
- Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults is giving the TTRPG the hack and slash treatment
- Nintendo Today app will pivot Nintendo news towards a new mobile experience
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a new brawler from Dotemu and Tribute Games
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond shows off new planet, psychic abilities & new suit
- GameStop (GME) stock crashes almost 25% in single day following private note offering announcement
- Ubisoft creates new subsidiary with investment from Tencent
- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is the franchise's first new entry in more than 10 years
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Cristiano Ronaldo is in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
Saudi money is a helluva drug.
You're laughing?— Emezie Okorafor (@emezie) March 26, 2025
Chun Li is about to be fighting Ronaldo in EVO grand finals, and you're laughing? pic.twitter.com/jWto2qNMqG
No joke.
Good dog!
Dogs are majestic beings, and service dogs are just extra special and good.
Mario Kart Rube Goldberg machine
That LEGO Mario character is so funny looking.
Fair Eastside
They Still Got It Even Years Later pic.twitter.com/fXJ0yvXnpK— Shawn K The King (@SKTheKingYT) March 24, 2025
Lean on Me is a wonderful motion picture.
Let your kids do "grown up stuff" to increase their self esteem
This made me smile ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6q29tMzWIE— TheHouseoftheMuse (@HouseoftheMuse_) March 23, 2025
That little dude feels like the king of the world.
Russ is cooking in NYC now
The internet has zero chill pic.twitter.com/iChnLVz7fQ— Bill Crawford (@dveBillCrawford) March 27, 2025
But the AFC North isn't done grilling up these dank memes.
Nikola Jokic with a stunning assist
Nikola Jokić: Absolute cinema pic.twitter.com/wPilANV8L2— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 27, 2025
I love watching him play.
Rest in peace, Hax
Hax's Funeral— Jason Zimmerman (@MVG_Mew2King) March 27, 2025
“Celebration Of Life With Calling Hours”
For: Aziz “Hax$” Al-Yami
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Viewing & Visitation 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Location: Parlin, New Jersey
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Lane
Parlin NJ 08859
(732)721-1290 pic.twitter.com/1imNVxXvVa
The Smash community and the broader FGC mourn the passing of Abdulaziz "Hax$" Al-Yami. A GoFundMe has been created by his mother to help the family with funeral bills. Our condolences to Aziz's friends and family.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 27, 2025. Please consider playing our first game Bubbletron to support our broader Shacknews efforts.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 27, 2025