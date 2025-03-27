Evening Reading - March 27, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Been working on something for @shacknews.com for months. Big thanks to our devs for all their hard work here. It's still in an early access state, but it's finally something we can talk about. Introducing Shackmaps! Our first published map is Atomfall, with several more in the works.



[image or embed] — Bill Lavoy (@bill-lavoy.ca) March 24, 2025 at 5:43 PM

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Cristiano Ronaldo is in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Saudi money is a helluva drug.

You're laughing?



Chun Li is about to be fighting Ronaldo in EVO grand finals, and you're laughing? pic.twitter.com/jWto2qNMqG — Emezie Okorafor (@emezie) March 26, 2025

No joke.

Good dog!

Dogs are majestic beings, and service dogs are just extra special and good.

Mario Kart Rube Goldberg machine

That LEGO Mario character is so funny looking.

Fair Eastside

They Still Got It Even Years Later pic.twitter.com/fXJ0yvXnpK — Shawn K The King  (@SKTheKingYT) March 24, 2025

Lean on Me is a wonderful motion picture.

Let your kids do "grown up stuff" to increase their self esteem

This made me smile ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6q29tMzWIE — TheHouseoftheMuse (@HouseoftheMuse_) March 23, 2025

That little dude feels like the king of the world.

Russ is cooking in NYC now

The internet has zero chill pic.twitter.com/iChnLVz7fQ — Bill Crawford (@dveBillCrawford) March 27, 2025

But the AFC North isn't done grilling up these dank memes.

Nikola Jokic with a stunning assist

Nikola Jokić: Absolute cinema pic.twitter.com/wPilANV8L2 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 27, 2025

I love watching him play.

Rest in peace, Hax

Hax's Funeral



“Celebration Of Life With Calling Hours”

For: Aziz “Hax$” Al-Yami

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Viewing & Visitation 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Location: Parlin, New Jersey

Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home

15 Cherry Lane

Parlin NJ 08859

(732)721-1290 pic.twitter.com/1imNVxXvVa — Jason Zimmerman (@MVG_Mew2King) March 27, 2025

The Smash community and the broader FGC mourn the passing of Abdulaziz "Hax$" Al-Yami. A GoFundMe has been created by his mother to help the family with funeral bills. Our condolences to Aziz's friends and family.

