Evening Reading - March 27, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Been working on something for @shacknews.com for months. Big thanks to our devs for all their hard work here. It's still in an early access state, but it's finally something we can talk about. Introducing Shackmaps! Our first published map is Atomfall, with several more in the works.

[image or embed]

— Bill Lavoy (@bill-lavoy.ca) March 24, 2025 at 5:43 PM

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Cristiano Ronaldo is in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Saudi money is a helluva drug.

No joke.

Good dog!

Dogs are majestic beings, and service dogs are just extra special and good.

Mario Kart Rube Goldberg machine

That LEGO Mario character is so funny looking.

Fair Eastside

Lean on Me is a wonderful motion picture.

Let your kids do "grown up stuff" to increase their self esteem

That little dude feels like the king of the world.

Russ is cooking in NYC now

But the AFC North isn't done grilling up these dank memes.

Nikola Jokic with a stunning assist

I love watching him play.

Rest in peace, Hax

The Smash community and the broader FGC mourn the passing of Abdulaziz "Hax$" Al-Yami. A GoFundMe has been created by his mother to help the family with funeral bills. Our condolences to Aziz's friends and family.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 27, 2025. Please consider playing our first game Bubbletron to support our broader Shacknews efforts.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com.

