Everything new from Bandai Namco at Toy Fair 2025 From Godzilla and Naruto to Pokemon, bath bombs, and cool cat toys, Bandai Namco had everything at New York Toy Fair this year.

Bandai Namco Toys is one of the big names each year at New York Toy Fair. This year, we got to speak with David Edmundson, Director of Marketing at Bandai Namco, where he showed us all around the massive booth and gave us a look at all of the toys and collectibles on offer. Check it out!

Godzilla has seen a resurgence in recent years, with movies and television shows igniting a newfound passion in the kaiju. Bandai Namco came with a full suite of excellent toys, including larger figurines, smaller ones that come out of capsules, and even monster heads you can mount on the wall like a hunting trophy.

Fans of Naruto will be pleased with the massive lineup of collectibles from the franchise. In fact, there’s even a line of cats that are literally the characters but in cat form. Want buildings from the show? Enjoy the iconic Ichiraku Ramen Set!

Do you like Pokemon? Because Bandai Namco had a ton of great toys to show. One of the cool products was the Pokemon QUICK!! These are essentially smaller models that users can put together, you guessed it, quickly.

There was so much on show at the Bandai Namco booth this year. If you liked what you saw, be sure to check out the Bandai Namco Toys site where you can see the products and where to buy them. Find more from the New York Toy Fair 2025 show floor on our Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel.