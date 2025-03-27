Robosen gives us the inside knowledge about Transformer auto-converting toys These robust collectibles can go from vehicle to robot automatically.

As a kid, playing with Transformers is like pure magic. The toys can be turned from a vehicle into a robot, provided you know the steps to take to move each part. Sometimes you might forget, or do it wrong, and things break – and the magic fades a bit. But the team at Robosen have harnessed that sense of magic with its auto-converting Transformers. We had the chance to speak with Senior Vice President Logan Webster about the company and its iconic toys.

New York Toy Fair 2025 saw has chatting with a whole lot of fantastic manufacturers, but few manage to capture that sense of wonder like Robosen. The company started in a more industrial space before making its entry into the consumer market with its automatic Transformers. These things go from vehicle to robot automatically!

Webster offered us insight into the development process of creating these robotic Transformers. Overall, it can take about three years to go from ideation to creation. The team also encounters the common question of why isn’t it making every single character? Sometimes a Transformer cannot perform the same transformations that occur in the cartoon and sometimes the price wouldn’t work.

The interview offered a lot of insight into the complexities of creating such incredible collectibles. You can check out the Robosen website for more information on its products and even try to buy one of your own (they’re often sold out, so be quick). Take a look at our Shacknews Interview YouTube channel for more chats from New York Toy Fair 2025.