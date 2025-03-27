ShackStream: Flying a big plane to a tiny island in the Pacific Jan will be departing on a 6-hour flight from Australia to the Cook Islands.

After last week's red-eye flight, Jan will once again be spending time at the airport to prepare his airliner to fly through the night. This time, the choice of plane will be the Fenix A321 with its new sharklets model. The trip will take viewers from Sydney, Australia, to Rarotonga in the Cook Islands. Bring your swimsuit, or life vest, depending on your confidence in Jan's piloting skills!

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will once again be utilizing a variety of add-ons, from Chase Plane, to SayIntentions.AI, FSLTL Traffic Injector, and many more. If you're interested in seeing how the airplane gets loaded and configured from cold and dark, you won't want to miss this. Then, once departing the beautiful city of Sydney, come settle in for some great cinematic views of the Pacific Ocean!

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and chat with Jan as he goes through the various checklists and hangs out in the cabin during cruise. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.