ShackStream: Calling the shots with Venom in Guilty Gear Strive Venom is out as the second character of Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 4, and we're going to see what he can do!

Guilty Gear Strive has gotten its latest DLC character with the return of Venom for Season Pass 4. The second character of this season, Venom is a stylish billiards-themed zoner and has been a fan favorite character since his arrival in Guilty Gear X. Now he’s back, looking better than ever, and we’re going to play him on a special ShackStream.

Venom launched for the Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 4 DLC pack earlier this week following the conclusion of the Arc World Tour 2024 Finals. He’s a zoner that uses magic-infused pool balls and a cue stick to fight his foes at range. He’s been one of the most oppressive zoners in Guilty Gear since his introduction and looks set to continue that legacy in the new game.

Join us as we break down the nuts and bolts of how he works, and maybe play online for a few rounds. We’ll be taking him live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

Is Venom the poolshark he’s been in previous Guilty Gear games? Find out as we go live shortly!