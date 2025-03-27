Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 158 We're discussing Marvel chairs and the return of Scooby Doo in live-action on today's PGTC!

Happy Thursday! PGTC is back from GDC and we're resuming our movie/tv news discussions and reactions. It's a big week of news, so come hang!

Episode 158 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Greg and I just saw each other in person for the first time in five years! We'll talk about GDC and then get into this week's Marvel and Netflix news. We'll then react to the first trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Thanks for watching Pop! Goes the Culture! If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel at no additional charge with Prime Gaming.

Ruh roh, It's time for Episode 158 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!